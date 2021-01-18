Man accused of murdering IFP councillor gets life behind bars

According to Naidoo, after further investigations the team identified Thando Chamane as a second suspect before he was tracked down to his hiding place in Orange Farm, Gauteng.

Gumede appeared in court together with Chamane and they were both denied bail to allow the team to finalise its investigations.

“Thanda Chamane was found guilty for murder and possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition, and he was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, 13 years for possession of a prohibited firearm and four years for unlawful possession of ammunition.

“Accused two, Khumkani Gumede, was found guilty of possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition and was sentenced to 13 years and four years respectively.

“Gumede was acquitted on the murder charge,” Naidoo added.

The task team was established to probe rampant killings of politicians in KwaZulu-Natal.

Police managers welcomed the progress and lauded the team for securing convictions in other cases.

These include that of an ANC member in the Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma municipality, Nkosinathi Ngcobo, where his former lover, a former professional nurse, Nokhona Mpanza, was found guilty in the Pietermaritzburg High Court for her role in the murder.