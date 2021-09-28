Mthethwa failed to answer crucial questions – creatives

Department slammed for not releasing full Pesp report to public

The arts and creative sector has been left with unanswered questions after minister of sport, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa's briefing on a forensic report into the presidential stimulus employment programme (Pesp) funds.



The industries are also baffled as to why Mthethwa did not publicly release the report into the funds managed by the National Arts Council (NAC) at the briefing held in Pretoria on Monday...