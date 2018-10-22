South Africa

ANC ward councillor shot dead in Cape Town

By Staff Reporter - 22 October 2018 - 11:07
ANC ward councillor shot dead in Cape Town.
ANC ward councillor shot dead in Cape Town.
Image: 123rf/dimjul

An ANC ward councillor has been shot dead in Cape Town.

SABC news reported on Monday that Luyanda Mbele‚ the ward councillor for Bloekombos‚ and his cousin were killed on Sunday night.

“We have not established exactly what happened‚ but we believe our ward councillor was gunned down‚” said Cape Town ANC caucus leader Xolani Sotashe.

“We will be getting more details this morning. We are really concerned because it seems to me that every time we go to elections funny things happen. And we are very concerned‚ but we don’t want to speculate now.”

Sotashe said that Mbele had died whilst completing his first full term as a councillor.

ANC councillor shot dead in Umlazi

ANC councillor Sibusiso Maphumulo‚ who was gunned down near his home in Umlazi on Thursday night‚ was threatened by a mob just hours before.
News
3 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Twitter has a field day with video of Supra singing 'Don't give up'
South Africa’s Gqom Queen Babes Wodumo in the hot seat
X