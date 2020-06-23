ANC councillor gunned down in KZN

An ANC councillor in KwaZulu-Natal was shot dead on Tuesday, barely a month after two other party leaders were gunned down.

Details of the councillor's fatal shooting have not yet been provided. The councillor's identity has been revealed to SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE.

Provincial ANC spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu said the party was deeply troubled at the latest violent incident.

"We have been observing these killings of our councillors and our leaders at branch and ward level. We are very much concerned," he said.

"Our delegation, led by eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, is still with the family. We will speak after that consultation has concluded."

His killing comes barely three weeks after another office-bearer was killed in the north of the province.

Phillip Mkhwanazi was a PR councillor at the Mtubatuba local municipality and also served as the ANC chief whip. He was shot dead in May.

Maphanga was killed on the same day that eThekwini ANC Youth League branch secretary, Thamsanqa Gcabashe, was shot dead in the Hammarsdale area.