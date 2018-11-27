ANC lost 'a soldier' after ward councillor gunned down in Limpopo
The African National Congress says the party has lost a "real committed soldier"‚ after a councillor was gunned down in Burgersfort‚ Limpopo‚ on Monday evening.
"We are very saddened by his sudden death and we are very concerned. We are calling on the police to speed up the investigation and find those who committed the heinous crime‚" ANC provincial spokesperson Donald Selamolela told TimesLIVE on Tuesday.
ANC ward councillor Thabang Maupa was gunned down outside his restaurant at around 7.30pm.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said Maupa went to the restaurant‚ situated at Riba Cross in Burgersfort‚ to help his wife lock up.
Mojapelo said that after locking up‚ an unknown man approached their car and opened fire on them.
Maupa‚ 42‚ died on the scene while his wife‚ 40‚ was wounded in the attack.
The motive for the attack was still unknown.
Maupa was a councillor for ward 5 in the Fetakgomo Local Municipality. He was also a branch secretary.
Selamolela said the party was "extremely worried".
"We want to get to the root cause of this particular issue. We do not know what the motive is‚ that's why we want the police to assist us and provide us with answers. At this stage we are lost for words and do not know what to say. We as the ANC will be meeting with the family‚" he said.
A R50‚000 reward has been offered for anyone with information who could help lead to an arrest.
A case of murder and attempted murder have been opened. No arrests have yet been made.