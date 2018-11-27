The African National Congress says the party has lost a "real committed soldier"‚ after a councillor was gunned down in Burgersfort‚ Limpopo‚ on Monday evening.

"We are very saddened by his sudden death and we are very concerned. We are calling on the police to speed up the investigation and find those who committed the heinous crime‚" ANC provincial spokesperson Donald Selamolela told TimesLIVE on Tuesday.

ANC ward councillor Thabang Maupa was gunned down outside his restaurant at around 7.30pm.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said Maupa went to the restaurant‚ situated at Riba Cross in Burgersfort‚ to help his wife lock up.

Mojapelo said that after locking up‚ an unknown man approached their car and opened fire on them.

Maupa‚ 42‚ died on the scene while his wife‚ 40‚ was wounded in the attack.