Councillor killed in suspected hit

A family of a Limpopo councillor who was gunned down outside his restaurant believe his murder may be linked to ANC internal fights.

Thabang Maupa, 42, ward councillor at Tubatse-Fetakgomo municipality in Burgersfort, and branch secretary of the ANC, was killed moments after attending an extended branch executive committee meeting in Riba-Cross village on Monday night.

Jeffrey Maphote, a family friend, told Sowetan yesterday Maupa's death was a "well-planned hit".

"Comrade Thabang was very vocal on the VBS Mutual Bank saga in which the municipality had invested over R200m of public funds.

"He was also elected as a branch delegate to the provincial list conference to be held this Sunday," he said.

Maphote said there were rumours that people who demand accountability on the VBS matter would be dealt with. He said some people didn't want Maupa to be a delegate because he was not going to vote for their preferred candidates on Sunday.

But ANC Sekhukhune regional secretary Jerry Maseko said it was early to link Maupa's death with the party's internal politics.

"We appeal to those making these allegations to report them to the police. Everyone is very vocal against the VBS saga," Maseko said. He added that the ANC would wait for the police investigation before making any conclusion.