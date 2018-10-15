ANC councillor accused of political killing claims he is being targeted for backing ‘wrong’ candidate

“I’m sure that as Ward 10 councillor in KwaPata and Azalea under Umsunduzi Municipality where the ANC won‚ my only case is that I once stood and said I support Super Zuma to become provincial secretary.

“If you look at the ANC politics in the province‚ it is now saying that people who are arrested as suspects‚ must not be supported because few individuals want to pursue their own direction.

“So it means that my sin was to support Super Zuma and that is not only the case. At Nasrec I supported Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. So those who supported CR17 think that we must be subjected to injustice of the law. They act beyond the arm of the law. The law in South Africa says you are innocent until proven guilty‚” he said.

Zuma lost the ANC provincial secretary position to the incumbent‚ Mdumiseni Ntuli‚ at the party’s provincial conference in July.

Gambu also lashed out at South Africa’s criminal justice system for delaying their case‚ saying the police did not have tangible evidence against them.

“When the police take us to court they must have tangible evidence. But up until now the police do not have evidence and we are victims and treated like we are not South Africans. The court is delaying and the state is supposed to be prosecuting us but they say they are not ready. We moved from one court to another. How do our families feel about this?. It means there is no justice in South Africa‚” said Gambu.