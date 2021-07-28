Northern Joburg enters day one of two-day water outage

Many parts of Johannesburg are without water on Wednesday, and supply will only be restored at 10pm on Thursday as Joburg Water technicians work on a large-scale maintenance project.

Parts of Johannesburg North, Cedar Lakes, Chartwell, Farmall and Northriding are impacted, and water tankers have been stationed around the areas to assist. While the cut-off began at 7am, many suburbs are expected to have water supply for a few hours — the length of time depending on demand — as they are fed by a back-up supply from reservoirs that will quickly run dry.

Joburg Water spokesperson Eleanor Mavimbela said the shutdown is necessary for technicians to tie new pipelines to those areas into the existing mainlines.