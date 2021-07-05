South Africa

Water challenges hit Sandton and Midrand, says Joburg Water

By Staff Reporter - 05 July 2021 - 14:40
Johannesburg Water said Sandton and Midrand had been affected as its reservoirs and towers were running dry due to pumping challenges. Stock photo.
Johannesburg Water said Sandton and Midrand had been affected as its reservoirs and towers were running dry due to pumping challenges. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong

Johannesburg Water announced on Monday that some of its reservoirs and towers were running dry as a result of pumping challenges, and said the Sandton and Midrand areas were affected.

“It is anticipated other areas will also be affected,” said spokesperson Nondumiso Mabuza.

She said the entity will communicate more information once it becomes available.

Johannesburg Water was also investigating the cause of a water outage in Riverlea in southern Johannesburg on Monday morning, she added.

TimesLIVE

Power, water hikes spook Tshwane folks

Residents and businesspeople in the townships east of Pretoria have decried the high electricity and water tariffs, saying they are plunging them ...
News
3 days ago

Regular sewerage blockages a stinking problem in Ikageng

Stinking and nauseating sewage water was all over his yard, making it difficult for him to get out of the house last month.
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The walking RET: Zuma, Ace and Duduzane fire up supporters outside Nkandla on ...
Zuma marches with Amabutho, son criticises ANC outside Nkandla compound