Crumbling municipality forces Clover to close North West cheese factory

300 jobs lost in move

09 June 2021 - 13:13

The Ditsobotla local municipality in North West has conceded that its failure to maintain public infrastructure resulted in Clover SA closing down its plant and moving it to another province.

Clover SA this week announced that it was closing the country's biggest cheese factory and moving it from North West's Lichtenburg to KwaZulu-Natal...

