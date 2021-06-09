Crumbling municipality forces Clover to close North West cheese factory
300 jobs lost in move
The Ditsobotla local municipality in North West has conceded that its failure to maintain public infrastructure resulted in Clover SA closing down its plant and moving it to another province.
Clover SA this week announced that it was closing the country's biggest cheese factory and moving it from North West's Lichtenburg to KwaZulu-Natal...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.