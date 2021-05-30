Week three of water disruptions on the cards as Joburg Water announces yet another breakdown at the pumps

There is no relief in sight for residents of Johannesburg as the city’s water provider, Johannesburg Water, on Sunday said it was again experiencing challenges in providing water.

On its official Twitter account, Johannesburg Water said: “There is another power failure at the Rand Water Eikenhof pump station which happened just before 6am this morning. The entire station is off again. Although RW was in the process to recover the pump station during the course of the night it never reached 100%.

“Thus the Johannesburg west and south, Soweto, Roodepoort and Randburg areas will be affected. The direct fed areas will be immediately affected [while] the areas fed through reservoirs will be affected later.

“[The] Brixton, Crosby and Hursthill areas which have been affected the past two weeks [form] part of this area. JW will start the process to provide alternative water [but] due to the size of this area it will be a challenge. RW and City Power is busy investigating and we'll monitor the situation.”