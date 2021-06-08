South Africa

Mayor admits to poor service delivery as Clover ups and leaves

08 June 2021 - 18:23

The Ditsobotla Local Municipality has conceded that its failure to maintain public infrastructure resulted in Clover SA closing its plant and moving it to another province.

Clover SA this week announced that it was closing the country's biggest cheese factory and moving it from North West's Lichtenburg to KwaZulu-Natal...

