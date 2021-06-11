South Africa

Fearful workers plead with Clover not to abandon them

Sowetan spoke to 10 employees who expressed fear for the future without jobs after the dairy firm announced its plans to relocate to KwaZulu-Natal due to service delivery failures by Ditsobotla municipality.

11 June 2021 - 07:25
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

Workers at a Clover plant in Lichtenburg, North West, have made a passionate plea to the company not to shut down the cheese factory.

Sowetan spoke to 10 employees who expressed fear for the future without jobs after the dairy firm announced its plans to relocate to KwaZulu-Natal due to service delivery failures by Ditsobotla municipality. ..

