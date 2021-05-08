'Game-changer on paper but stymied by lack of resources': Joburg's 10+ plan

A fightback plan against poor service delivery, lawlessness, land-grabs, water outages.

This was the promise of Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo during his state of the city address this week — but other than the mention of another attempt to deploy extra officials to wards, there still is no concrete plan to solve the two major issues of water outages and a billing system in shambles.

Makhubo explained the city's Johannesburg 10 Plus programme as a ward-based policing and metro law enforcement programme deploying 10 officials in each of the 135 wards. There would also be a focus on the problems most prevalent in the area, he said.

Mayoral spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said the aim of the programme is not only to speed up the response time to complaints received from different wards and residents, but also to strive to bring service delivery closer to the people.

“It is not only limited to police officers. What we are trying to do is that in each and every ward, you must for instance have a building inspector, environmental inspector and the JMPD element.”

Ndamase said the programme included various entities and departments such as the Johannesburg metro police department, City Power, Johannesburg Road Agency, Pikitup and City Parks.

The programme was one of those affected by the change in government in 2016, he said, but was relaunched in December last year, with implementation being phased in across the city in line with the current available budget.

Ndamase said each area had its own “unique challenges” that needed to be addressed. “If you are looking at a place like Ivory Park, they may be a hotspot for land invasion and the inner city may be a hotspot for illegal occupation of buildings and drugs.”

But already ward councillors across the city are scoffing at the idea.

Aydon Windvogel, an independent local government practitioner, said the Joburg 10 Plus programme was a great initiative, but councillors have complained about a lack of communication between wards and the sergeants in charge of the officers; even to a point where the ward councillor in one ward hasn't even met the sergeant in charge of his ward.

“Another major challenge with regard to the programme has been a lack of resources. Both a lack of warm bodies and vehicles. Due to a shortage in warm bodies, less officers had been deployed in certain wards which meant that they had to work more shifts. In other wards there had never been officers deployed. Vehicles were also in demand for the other safety operations run by the city,” Windvogel said.

He said the Joburg 10 Plus programme is “a game-changer” on paper and a programme which local government as a whole must adopt, but if a metro like Joburg cannot even get it right with logistics and resources, “it will never happen in any small municipality”.