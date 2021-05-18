New hope for Emfuleni finances, service delivery issues

Administrators tasked with turning around Emfuleni local municipality say they are winning in addressing financial problems and service delivery issues which have plagued the council for the past few years.



On Tuesday, lead administrator Gilberto Martins was joined by Lesedi Mere, who is responsible for supply chain, Silas Zimu, heading basic services, and Rianda Kruger in explaining the progress during a panel discussion orgainsed by Gauteng provincial government...