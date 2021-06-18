Broke Lekwa gets promise of salvation via Treasury intervention

When the cash-strapped Lekwa local municipality in Mpumalanga was put under administration recently, it was on the brink of collapse and imposed its own localised electricity outages known as “Lekwa shedding”.

This is load-shedding outside that of power utility Eskom, which supplies them with power...