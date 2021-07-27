South Africa

It's all in the name: No water in Klaarwater and surrounds ... again

27 July 2021 - 12:06
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
eThekwini municipality said there would be water interruptions in parts of Shallcross, Klaarwater and Pinetown due to a major leak on a 750mm rising main from Northdene 3 pumps to Shallcross reservoir.
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong

Water woes continue to plague Klaarwater, Shallcross and Pinetown due to a major leak from the Northdene pumps.

On Friday, eThekwini municipality said there would be water interruptions in parts of Shallcross, Klaarwater and Pinetown due to a major leak on a 750mm rising main from Northdene 3 pumps to the Shallcross reservoir.

“As a result of this leak, the Shallcross reservoir is battling to fill up, causing a strain on downstream reservoirs.”

“The major leak is affecting the supply of water to other outer lying areas as there is a drop in trunk main pressure to adjacent systems. For this reason, some areas downstream of Shallcross reservoirs are already experiencing major outages. Repairs are under way on this major leak,” said municipal spokesperson Mandle Nsele. 

He said due to complexity and site conditions, it was projected that the repairs would take up to a week.

The water supply would likely be fully restored on July 30.

Community organisations have rallied around residents by bringing in water to the affected areas.

Nsele said water tankers would be dispatched to all affected areas.

