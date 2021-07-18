Looters formed 3km queue as they stripped warehouse in ‘planned attack’

He said the staff ran for their lives and the warehouse was “cleaned out”.

He added: “Instead of just sitting there and just quantifying (the loss) we are fixing things. We are pulling in the contractors and having everything completed as soon as possible.

“But I can tell you that the loss between myself and the customers is huge. I don’t want to put panic in the market and cause caution for customers. But it is a lot of money.

“They got in from 8am on Monday morning and it only finished at 11am on Wednesday when the premier arrived with the army. It was just continuing even through the night.

“We would get waves, sometimes it would be 1,000 people and sometimes go down to 200 in the middle of the night. It was a queue about 3km long waiting to get in.”

Gottschalk said five trucks were torched and 1`4 were missing. “The trucks were stolen to move the stock, so they either burn it or abandon it. The others were burned dangerously next to the warehouse,” he said.

“On Wednesday, there was one truck burning right next to the warehouse when the army got there. They did light a few fires in the warehouse but we have got a sprinkler system and it did come on and put the fire out.

“If you had walked into the warehouse yesterday you would find pools and pools of water all over. Our water pump that was generating water every time there was a fire ran out of diesel on Wednesday morning. You can imagine, it had been running since Monday.”