People who don't regard kasi as their home won't protect it

Recent arrivals in township do not have emotional connection to the area

The recent civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng which saw shopping malls being ransacked, looted and vandalised has made me ask myself how can our communities self-destruct like this?



The absence of the sense of feeling at home among those who were in the forefront of the vandalism and destruction of the same infrastructure that improves the quality of life in these townships is the bigger problem here...