KwaZulu-Natal facing a critical medicines shortage

A critical medicines shortage in KwaZulu-Natal is inevitable, given that scores of pharmacies have been looted and a pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in the province has been destroyed, along with two massive distribution warehouses.

That’s according to Jackie Maimin, CEO of the Independent Community Pharmacists Association. Independent pharmacies make up more than half the pharmacies in KZN.

“We will have to get medicines from other provinces, but the challenge is securing security escorts for those trucks,” she said.

“The drivers are extremely worried that they will be targeted but armed escorts are very hard to come by.

“We’ve been told that the SANDF is over-stretched.”