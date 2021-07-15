Trucks can't move so farmers pour tonnes of milk onto the ground

Dairy farmers have been forced to dump their supplies of milk because it cannot be transported across the country.

The SA Milk Processors' Organisation (Sampro) said the violence and looting of the past few days would have a long-term affect on the whole industry — and consumers.

Looters have invaded some farms, stolen livestock and equipment, destroyed infrastructure and endangered the lives of employees.

Sampro CEO Alwyn Kraamwinkel said KwaZulu-Natal was responsible for 70% of the country’s unprocessed milk produce.

“Unprocessed milk cannot leave the farms, which is something that normally happens daily as it has a limited shelf life. You can’t do anything with it once milked,” he said.

“Inputs required for stock like feed cannot reach the farms either. The nutritional level of the cows is seriously jeopardised. Certain deliveries cannot be received because the facilities have been damaged or they have closed down.”