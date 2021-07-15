South Africa

Dead fish on KZN beaches linked to chemical factory set alight by looters

Refrain from all recreational activities, eThekwini municipality advises

15 July 2021 - 16:35
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Dead fish have washed up on the beaches of Umhlanga and Umdloti prompting a warning from eThekwini municipality for bathers and fishermen to steer clear.
Dead fish and crayfish that have washed up on the beaches of Umhlanga and Umdloti, north of Durban, have prompted a warning by the eThekwini municipality for the public to refrain from fishing, surfing and swimming.

The municipality said it was investigating what caused the marine life to die.

“It is considered serious and can affect one’s health if collected and consumed.”

According to reports, run-off water and chemicals reached the ocean through storm water drains after firefighters battled a blaze at a chemical plant at Cornubia started by looters on Tuesday.

“The public is advised to refrain from all recreational activities, including fishing or surfing, bait collection and picking up of dead species in this area,” said the municipality.

“Collecting or harvesting of any marine living resource in the area is temporarily prohibited until the cause is determined and the threat has abated.

“Authorities are investigating the source of the pollution and cleanup companies are trying to contain the spill.”

