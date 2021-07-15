Residents guard their malls amid threats of looting

Unemployed young men, local police officers and self-employed mechanics have banded together in Pretoria to stand guard around their shopping malls amid threats of being targeted by looters.



Mnandi Shopping Centre, Altyn Mall and Nkomo Village shopping complexes in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, remained open for trading on Wednesday after locals decided that they would “protect” the malls against any looting...