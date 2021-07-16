Thousands of rounds of ammunition, explosives could be linked to KZN riots

Law enforcement agencies in violence-torn KwaZulu-Natal have discovered thousands of rounds of ammunition and explosives suspected to belong to people behind the unrest in the province.

This was revealed by acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni on Friday.

Some of the ammunition is believed to be behind the killings that have come to define the protests and looting in the province.

At least 89 additional deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours in KwaZulu-Natal, bringing the total number of deaths in the province to 180. An additional six were reported in Gauteng, bringing the total number of deaths there to 32.

The police on July 14 discovered at least 500 boxes of live ammunition in Mobeni, and more in the same area which resulted in the arrest of two suspects.

On July 15 a further 1,050 cartridge boxes were found abandoned on Leicester Road in Mobeni, as well as 900 more boxed cartridges near a factory.