Mixed feelings as more soldiers hit the streets

A total of 12,500 soldiers are already in the streets of the hotspots of the recent civil unrest and rampant looting of shopping centres.

The army deployment is part of a huge plan that will result in as many as 25,000 members by the SA National Defence Force hitting the street as part of “Operation Prosper” in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. The operation will include the search for stolen property.

The soldiers have already taken up positions in Alexandra and Vosloorus townships and around the ransacked shopping malls.

There were mixed views from locals in Alexandra about the deployment of additional soldiers in an effort to quell the ongoing violent looting sprees. On Thursday, the soldiers were seen patrolling the streets of Alexandra, particularly about the Pan Africa Shopping Centre and Alexandra Plaza, where many stores were looted in the past few days.

They were also stationed at the Alex Mall while other vehicles ventured deeper into the township on patrol.

Refilwe Pieterse, 37, a community leader in Alexandra, was unhappy with the deployment of soldiers.

“This is something we are not used to. It is really not a comfortable feeling at all. However, I understand why they are here,” Pieterse said.