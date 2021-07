Mixed feelings as more soldiers hit the streets

However, business-person Lebogang Diseko, 37, welcomed the soldiers' presence.

“This is a good thing that they came here. We managed to get order and started cleaning up from 10am this morning,” Diseko said.

The defence ministry said it had already deployed 10,000 additional soldiers in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in the past two days to assist the police in their efforts to restore peace and order.

Their mandate involves raids to recover some of the goods that had been stolen by the looters.

Defence spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said continued difficulty in managing looters and effectively supporting the police had resulted in the request for more soldiers.

“Our analysis, together with the police, dictated that we needed more enforcement. The numbers that we had planned for were too minimum and the police were still overstretched and overwhelmed even with the previous support, so we had to bring more men to work with them,” Dlamini said.

On Wednesday night, government gazetted a code of conduct for the SANDF stipulating that they would be empowered to work with the police to conduct roadblocks, cordons, searches and patrols, among their other mandates.

Police minister Bheki Cele was in Phoenix, north of Durban, where racial tensions between the Zulu population and the Indian business community were heightened during the violent looting, which led to property destruction and loss of life. Cele highlighted the plan to raid homes for stolen goods.

“It is going to be a very tough time in many houses and many homes about SA because we will want to come into your house and you must give us the receipt of the appliance, and if you don’t have the receipt, hard luck,” Cele said.

While more soldiers were expected to join the SA Police Service (SAPS) in the coming days, the SANDF and the defence ministry could not disclose intimate details of the posting of soldiers.

Asked if the SANDF would also take part in the household raids, Dlamini said the soldiers would rely on how the police planned to deal with the situation.

“Where the police are, the SANDF is there. This is a mission that is led by the SAPS, with a very strong support from the SANDF,” Dlamini said.

SA National Defence Union secretary Pikkie Greeff said the deployment of its members to guard civilians was unlikely to cause harm to civilians as they were under a strict mandate, despite extra powers.