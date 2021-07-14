LISTEN | Boy, 13, dies in crossfire between taxi drivers and looters during Vosloorus rioting
A 13-year-old boy has been shot and killed during a skirmish between taxi drivers and a mob of looters trying to burn down Vosloorus Mall on Gauteng’s East Rand.
Vuso Dlamini was shot dead shortly before lunchtime on Wednesday.
Earlier the body of a looter was found behind the mall.
Taxi drivers from the Katlehong People’s Taxi Association and Ekurhuleni metro police officers have been involved in running battles with looters since the early hours on Wednesday.
Police are deploying scores of heavily armed members to disperse looters who refuse to backdown.
Taxi drivers, speaking to TimesLIVE on condition of anonymity, said they would not allow looters to attack the mall.
“We shop and work here. This is our livelihood. No-one messes with that.”
This is a developing story
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.