South Africa

LISTEN | Boy, 13, dies in crossfire between taxi drivers and looters during Vosloorus rioting

14 July 2021 - 14:16
Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
People flee after looting a Cambridge food store in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, earlier this week.
People flee after looting a Cambridge food store in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, earlier this week.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

A 13-year-old boy has been shot and killed during a skirmish between taxi drivers and a mob of looters trying to burn down Vosloorus Mall on Gauteng’s East Rand.

Vuso Dlamini was shot dead shortly before lunchtime on Wednesday.

Earlier the body of a looter was found behind the mall.

Taxi drivers from the Katlehong People’s Taxi Association and Ekurhuleni metro police officers have been involved in running battles with looters since the early hours on Wednesday.

Police are deploying scores of heavily armed members to disperse looters who refuse to backdown.

Taxi drivers, speaking to TimesLIVE on condition of anonymity, said they would not allow looters to attack the mall.

“We shop and work here. This is our livelihood. No-one messes with that.”

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

Feuding taxi bodies reach agreement to avoid taxi ranks closure

Two taxi associations have managed to avert the closure of taxi ranks at the eleventh hour after reaching an agreement with the Gauteng government ...
News
1 day ago

Fresh wave of taxi-related shootings in Western Cape: 3 killed, 6 wounded

Harare police are investigating two murder and two attempted murder cases, while Delft police are investigating a case of murder and four cases of ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

From the sky: SA looting shocks the world with apocalyptic visuals
Army deployed as mass looting sweeps Gauteng, KZN