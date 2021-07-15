Letters

State looters to blame

By reader leader - 15 July 2021 - 11:04
If all those people were employed and earning a decent salary, they would think twice before jeopardising their jobs and tarnishing their images by criminal acts in the name of “free Zuma protests”, the writer says.
If all those people were employed and earning a decent salary, they would think twice before jeopardising their jobs and tarnishing their images by criminal acts in the name of “free Zuma protests”, the writer says.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The greediness of the chief looters – the looters of state resources – is to be blamed for hooliganism in KwaZulu Natal and some parts of Gauteng.

Even a layman with common sense knows an idle brain is the devil’s workshop.

If all those people were employed and earning a decent salary, they would think twice before jeopardising their jobs and tarnishing their images by criminal acts in the name of “free Zuma protests”.

The government should be ashamed of itself. No comrade will ever save our country, only genuine leaders will.

                                                                                                Norman Mahlangu, Siyabuswa

WATCH | ‘I will die for my community’: Taxi drivers fight back against looters

Taxi drivers guarding Vosloorus Mall on Gauteng's East Rand opened fire on looters with live ammunition.
News
6 hours ago

LISTEN | Boy, 13, dies in crossfire between taxi drivers and looters during Vosloorus rioting

A 13-year-old boy has been shot and killed during running skirmishes between taxi drivers and a mob of looters trying to burn down Vosloorus Mall on ...
News
22 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Death, destruction & looting: How did SA get here over seven days?
From the sky: SA looting shocks the world with apocalyptic visuals