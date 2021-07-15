State looters to blame

The greediness of the chief looters – the looters of state resources – is to be blamed for hooliganism in KwaZulu Natal and some parts of Gauteng.

Even a layman with common sense knows an idle brain is the devil’s workshop.

If all those people were employed and earning a decent salary, they would think twice before jeopardising their jobs and tarnishing their images by criminal acts in the name of “free Zuma protests”.

The government should be ashamed of itself. No comrade will ever save our country, only genuine leaders will.

Norman Mahlangu, Siyabuswa