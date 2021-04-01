Provincial head charged with bribery, corruption

NPA unravels corruption within its senior ranks

A senior employee at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) that the state trusted to monitor and investigate evidence heard at the Zondo commission of inquiry has been charged with corruption.



Mpumalanga acting director of public prosecutions Matric Luphondo appeared at the Pretoria magistrate's court yesterday and is accused of bribing Andrew Mphanga, a senior state advocate in the organised crime unit at the office of the director of public prosecutions in Gauteng...