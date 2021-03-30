eThekwini city manager barred from returning to work

eThekwini city manager Sipho Nzuza, who is one of the accused in the R320m Durban Solid Waste corruption and fraud matter, has been barred from going back to work.

Durban regional court magistrate Garth Davis dismissed his application on Tuesday for a relaxation of bail condition, and imposed even harsher conditions in a lengthy ruling in which he detailed why he did not believe Nzuza should be allowed to sit in the city’s accounting officer chair until after the criminal trial is over.

Nzuza and his co-accused, including former mayor Zandile Gumede, have been served with indictments to appear in the Durban high court and a date for the trial is expected to be set later this year.

Nzuza was arrested in March last year, apparently after he reneged on a deal with the state that he would become a section 2014 witness.

Davis said the evidence during the hearing showed Nzuza had protected other accused in the matter and had not instituted disciplinary hearings against them.