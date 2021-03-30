Vaccine rollout strategy, education crisis glossed over, insiders reveal

Fate of implicated leaders dominates ANC meeting

The ANC’s top brass spent the greater part of the weekend debating whether to oust those implicated in corruption, as the country awaited plans to meet Covid-19 vaccination targets and a solution to the funding crisis in higher education.



Despite the vaccine rollout and funding for tertiary education being the top items on the agenda of the ANC’s ordinary national executive committee (NEC) meeting at the weekend, insiders said the issues were glossed over in one day. ..