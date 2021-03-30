Sacking Magashule a 'big mistake' but good for the EFF, says Julius Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema has slammed the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) decision that leaders facing criminal charges step aside within 30 days or risk being suspended.

This, said Malema, was akin to “collapsing” the party.

The decision, announced on Monday night, puts the spotlight on the party's secretary-general Ace Magashule, who is facing corruption charges related to the much-publicised asbestos case during his tenure as Free State premier.

Ramaphosa said the NEC's decision was non-negotiable.

“All members who have been charged with corruption or other serious crimes must step aside within 30 days, failing which they should be suspended in terms of Rule 25.70 of the ANC constitution. The [NEC] meeting emphasised that the 30-day period will be to enable the implementation of the decision in line with the guidelines, not to review the decision,” Ramaphosa said.