Senior officials charged for trying to 'bribe' prosecutor with whisky and cash

Senior state advocate in the organised crime unit of the office of the Gauteng director of public prosecutions Andrew Mphaga, who was assigned to prosecute Masanga's case, was approached by the accused to withdraw the case.

It is alleged that on the March 23 Luphondo handed the prosecutor an 18-year-old bottle of Glenfiddich whisky in its box worth R1,550. Also inside the box was R5,000 in cash and Luphondo allegedly said there was more where that came from.

The state further alleges that on March 27, Plaatje telephoned Mphaga and asked to meet him at the R21 on-ramp/Nelson Mandela Road off-ramp at Fountains, where R28,000 in cash was handed to the advocate.

The state will oppose bail and said the security of the main witness was compromised.

“We have information that the security of the main witness is under threat. The witness has been followed about, even when he went to a restaurant he was followed. We have information that his information has been sought and found. Clearly under these circumstances the witness is under threat,” said state prosecutor advocate Molatlhwa Mashuga.

The state said it was busy assessing and ensuring the security of the witness.