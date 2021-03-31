SA needs a coalition government for change

Valid points are raised about the entire ANC being responsible for our weakened state and not only Jacob Zuma. However, Zuma systematically weakened our government institutions over the years by appointing his enablers in strategic positions. This enabled him to loot government coffers.

In the US, Donald Trump followed the same strategy of appointing his enablers in strategic positions, weakening the watchdogs over the constitution. However, in the US, institutions were still strong enough and a vibrant civil society and inclusive opposition managed to stop the rot on the edge of the abyss.

In our case, civil society is now waking up to the danger and the need to take hands across narrow divides. Sadly, the opposition has been weakening over the past years. I have said a long time ago that our future lies in coalition politics.

At one stage the DA looked well positioned to be a viable partner for moderates within the ANC, should the ANC split. Sadly, the DA has burnt bridges by simply opposing without providing viable alternatives, thereby also weakening the moderates within the ANC.

May the current infighting within the ANC serve as a wake-up call to moderates across party lines to the need to build a broad coalition for the sake of our country and the future of our children. The 337 Campaign of civil society against corruption and the onslaught on our constitution is timely, but it must be strengthened and become even more inclusive to become a movement for change, a wave for change.

Dawie Jacobs, Sterrewag, Pretoria