State officials doing deals with government must face action – PSC

The Public Service Commission (PSC) says it wants disciplinary action to be taken against senior managers who it has identified as having conflicts of interest.

Addressing the media yesterday, PSC commissioner Michael Seloane said they have identified 11 cases of actual conflict of interest in one national department and three cases in provinces.

His address was part of the release of the latest edition of the quarterly bulletin "The Pulse of the Public Service", covering the period October 1 to December 31 2020.

Seloane said two heads of department in Gauteng and the Northern Cape were among senior managers found to have conflicts of interest.

“The relevant [executive authorities] must initiate investigations, for purposes of disciplinary inquiry in terms of the directive on conducting business with an organ of state, which was issued by the minister for public service and administration in January 2017,” he said.