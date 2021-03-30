Don’t give RET policy tag to ill-disciplined members, warns ANC KZN’s Mdumiseni Ntuli

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal says it cautioned against the decision by the ANC national executive committee (NEC) to officially associate the anti-President Cyril Ramaphosa group as the “radical economic transformation (RET) forces” as this gave legitimacy to a group of ill-disciplined members.

Party provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE they had informed the NEC meeting of their concern about associating a section of members with the policy decision made at the party’s Nasrec conference in 2017.

“We must be careful not to appropriate resolutions of the national conference to a grouping, rather than isolate ill-discipline, and not glorify it by calling it some kind of a body that represents conference resolutions better than the rest of the organisation outside ANC structures,” said Ntuli.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the outcomes of the NEC’s four-day meeting. He said the NEC condemned the establishment of groups operating as an organised faction within the ANC to undermine the ideological and organisational integrity of the party.