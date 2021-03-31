Light at the end of tunnel as government shows improved audit outcomes

Is President Cyril Ramaphosa’s anti-corruption stance beginning to bear fruit in the accounting on public funds?

That is the question after an improvement in the submission of credible financial information in provincial and national government departments and entities in the 2019/20 financial year.

More than 50% of government departments and state entities submitted credible financial information in the year under review.

This was announced by the auditor-general, Tsakani Maluleke, during her presentation of audit outcomes in Pretoria.

Seventeen percent of the auditees achieved a clean audit, while 40% scored unqualified audit opinions.

There was a decrease in disclaimer audit opinions and qualified audit opinions over the same period.