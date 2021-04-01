Man nabbed after second attempt on victim

Survivor ends 'serial rapist's' nine-year spree

One of Gauteng's most wanted alleged serial rapists, Nkosinathi Phakade, was nabbed after he apparently returned to one of his victims who he did not recognise as the person he had violated before.



Sowetan has established that Phakade, who according to the police targeted his victims by pretending to be working for the municipality and checking on meter readings, had attempted to use another tactic on a victim he had previously allegedly raped when she recognised him in Etwatwa on the East Rand two weeks ago...