The ANC's focus is misplaced

It is regrettable that ANC leadership is fixated with party internal issues instead of providing leadership to the country in need in trying times such as these. What with the nation fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.



The ANC's national executive committee was locked in a heated meeting for over three days which was meant to discuss whether its members facing criminal charges should step aside from office as per a conference resolution. Other issues discussed included recommendations by the party's integrity commission and other broader challenges facing our society, among others...