Cosatu, SACP stand by the ANC as they welcome 'step aside' decision

ANC tripartite alliance partners Cosatu and the SA Communist Party have hailed the party’s national executive committee decision that corruption-accused members must step aside or face suspension.

The support comes as the NEC at the weekend finally took a decision to implement its 54th national conference resolution that those facing charges must vacate their positions — as the ANC tries to cleanse itself of an unwanted image that it is a party that protects corrupt individuals.

The NEC, which is the ANC’s highest decision-making body between conferences, gave its leaders who are facing charges in court 30 days to voluntarily step aside from their positions. Those who did not do so by end of April would face suspension.