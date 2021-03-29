Morobe calls for defence of constitutional democracy
Stalwart Murphy Morobe lambastes ANC for losing its way
ANC stalwart Murphy Morobe has taken a jab at the governing party, accusing it of having lost its position as a leader of society due to its inability to address corruption and its own internal problems.
Morobe was speaking at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg yesterday during the fourth anniversary of the passing of Struggle icon Ahmed Kathrada...
