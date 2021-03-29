South Africa

Morobe calls for defence of constitutional democracy

Stalwart Murphy Morobe lambastes ANC for losing its way

29 March 2021 - 09:10
Siviwe Feketha Political Reporter

ANC stalwart Murphy Morobe has taken a jab at the governing party, accusing it of having lost its position as a leader of society due to its inability to address corruption and its own internal problems.

Morobe was speaking at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg yesterday during the fourth anniversary of the passing of Struggle icon Ahmed Kathrada...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Police accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba's granted bail of R8,000 each
'Bail will spark more protests': Cops accused of killing Ntumba remain in ...
X