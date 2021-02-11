Vaal Dam sluice gates to be opened as it breaches 100% capacity

The department of water & sanitation (DWS) will open sluice gates to releasewater from the Vaal Dam on Thursday.

For the first time since 2017, the Vaal dam was full on Monday and has now breached the 100% mark.

Water and sanitation department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said the release was due to river flows from the upper Vaal rapidly filling the dam.

“These flows and weather forecasts have necessitated the initiation of a flood control release from the Vaal,” said Ratau.

Ratau said the initial analysis indicates a need for the opening of three gates but the possibility exists that it could be four.

“As the Vaal Dam has already breached the 100% mark to float at 103.5% on the morning of February 10, any further rapid inflows, especially as current indications are concerned with regard to the developing system in the Mozambican Channel, with the likelihood of it delivering more rain in the upper Vaal, have impressed upon the DWS hydrologists to relook at the management of the Vaal Dam in this way,” he said.

TimesLIVE