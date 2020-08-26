Is Johannesburg heading towards a water shortage crisis?

Experts argue that South Africa is still in a water crisis, with estimates that Johannesburg, and even South Africa as a whole, could run out of water as soon as 2030, if more effort is not put into conserving water and changing the attitudes and behaviours of Johannesburg’s citizens.

Johannesburg currently gets its water from the Vaal dam, and imports much of its water from Lesotho, via the Lesotho Highlands Water Project.

The main dams that supplies Johannesburg are the Katse Dam, which, according to the South African Government’s Department of Water and Sanitation are collectively sitting at 20.9% of their full capacity.

In late 2017 and the first half of 2018, Cape Town, and the larger Western Cape region, experienced perhaps the worst water shortage in South Africa’s recent history. During this time, dam levels dropped to as little as 15% capacity and, in early 2018, the concept of a “Day Zero” was introduced, which was essentially the day the taps would have run dry.

This was used by the local government as something of a scorecard, with the day being a used to force all citizens of Cape Town, and the Western Cape, to conserve water and change their behaviours.

The publishing of day zero has been both applauded and widely criticised, especially by the tourism industry, who argue that foreign tourists will not want to visit a country where they cannot be guaranteed a supply of water, but it cannot be ignored that it forced ordinary South Africans to conserve water and change their behaviour.