5 local romantic movies to watch this Valentine's Day
Feel-good romantic movies with a happy ending are the perfect way to chase away the blues or to reignite romance in your life.
Whether you will be celebrating Valentine’s Day with your loved one or you are single and ready to mingle, these brilliant local movies will keep you entertained.
Seriously Single
Not everyone knows how to enjoy being single and this movie is about two friends who are experiencing love differently. One friend loves her single life and the other is obsessed with settling down. It’s a funny and heart-warming movie about love and self-discovery.
Starring: Tumi Morake, Fulu Mugovhani, Bohang Moeko and Yonda Thomas
Mrs Right Guy
Hurt and pain from a past relationship can hinder you from finding love again and in this movie, a young woman struggles to put her past behind her. Her journey of learning to forgive and love again becomes complicated when two handsome bachelors show an interest in her and she has to choose Mr Right.
Starring: Dineo Langa, Lehasa Moloi and Thapelo Mokoena
Tell Me Something Sweet
It is believed that opposites attract and this romantic comedy takes a look at that possibility when sparks fly between an aspiring novelist and a popular model. They are from totally different worlds and they have to find a way to each other despite their difference. A heart-warming and funny movie.
Starring: Nomzamo Mbatha, Maps Maponyane, Thembi Seete and Thishiwe Ziqubu
Baby Mamas
Juggling motherhood and a love life is not easy — this movie looks at the lives of four friends who are trying to figure it all out. Even though they are all facing different problems, they find strength in each other and some of them manage to find love.
Starring: Thembisa Mdoda, Salamina Mosese, Dineo Ranaka and Pamela Nomvete
🗣🗣🗣 #babymamasfilm available now on NETFLIX .... watch it everywhere, on any device... watch it shopping, at the park, even watch in the club. Catch us anytime, pause rewind start again, and again and again. All yours!!!🤩🤩🤩🤩💃🏿👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿 pic.twitter.com/Qja65KhlLo— Baby Mamas Film (@babymamasfilm) March 14, 2020
Catching Feelings
This movie is based on the idea that two is company and three is a crowd. A happily married writer’s life is turned upside down by an old friend that overstays his welcome. Things get tense when the old friend shows an interest in the writer’s beautiful wife.
Starring: Pearl Thusi, Kagiso Lediga and Akin Omotoso