Substantial jump in Vaal Dam level, great improvement for Katse Dam

The Vaal Dam “inspires optimism for a continuous water supply”, with substantial increases in its levels over comparable periods, says the government.

The dam’s level increased to 74.5% this week - from 55.5% during the same week last year and from 65.3% last week.

The Integrated Vaal River System, which Gauteng in particular relies on, has scored from the strength of major dams being replenished to decent levels after recent rainfalls, the water and sanitation department said on Wednesday.

The system rose from 73.8% last week to 76.6% this week. Last year at the same time, the system was at 64%.

The Grootdraai Dam, which broke the 100% mark, increased further this week. It edged up from last week’s 101.1% to 101.6% this week [102.8% this time last year].

The Bloemhof Dam level increased to a remarkable 108% this week from an equally strong 107.4%. “This is by no means a marginal improvement compared to last year, when the dam was 79.3% full,” said the department.