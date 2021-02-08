Four drownings, several near-deaths recorded after beaches reopen

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has warned South Africans to exercise caution when swimming at beaches following deaths and near-drownings at the weekend.

This comes in the week in which the government reopened beaches to the public.

Four drownings were recorded:

two women at Trafalgar Beach on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast;

a man at Palmiet Beach in Kleinmond, Western Cape; and

a 12-year-old girl in a tidal pool in Cape Town.

A man went missing at an inlet river to the Vaal Dam in the Free State.

“Multiple fatal and non-fatal drowning accidents and water-related emergencies occurred around our coastline and on inland waters this weekend,” said NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon.

“NSRI is appealing to the public to be cautious in and around coastal and inland waters.

“Only swim at beaches protected by lifeguards. Children should always have responsible adult supervision in and around water. Do not try to cross rivers that are in flood.

“We are urgently appealing to the public to adopt a safety-conscious mindset around water, particularly now that beaches are reopened to the public and in light of floods from heavy rainfalls being experienced or expected to be experienced in some provinces.”

