South Africa

Four drownings, several near-deaths recorded after beaches reopen

08 February 2021 - 10:23
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
The National Sea Rescue Institute has warned South Africans to be cautious in and around coastal and inland waters.
The National Sea Rescue Institute has warned South Africans to be cautious in and around coastal and inland waters.
Image: Dan Meyer

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has warned South Africans to exercise caution when swimming at beaches following deaths and near-drownings at the weekend.

This comes in the week in which the government reopened beaches to the public.

Four drownings were recorded:

  • two women at Trafalgar Beach on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast;
  • a man at Palmiet Beach in Kleinmond, Western Cape; and
  • a 12-year-old girl in a tidal pool in Cape Town.

A man went missing at an inlet river to the Vaal Dam in the Free State.

“Multiple fatal and non-fatal drowning accidents and water-related emergencies occurred around our coastline and on inland waters this weekend,” said NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon.

“NSRI is appealing to the public to be cautious in and around coastal and inland waters.

“Only swim at beaches protected by lifeguards. Children should always have responsible adult supervision in and around water. Do not try to cross rivers that are in flood.

“We are urgently appealing to the public to adopt a safety-conscious mindset around water, particularly now that beaches are reopened to the public and in light of floods from heavy rainfalls being experienced or expected to be experienced in some provinces.”

TimesLIVE

Four brave teens jump in to save the life of another teenager on EC coast

The NSRI has commended four girls for their efforts in saving a teenage girl who was swept away by rip currents at Checkers beach in Jeffreys Bay in ...
News
21 hours ago

Alan Winde condemns ‘unacceptable behaviour’ of Fish Hoek protester

Western Cape premier Alan Winde said the province does not condone lawlessness.
News
3 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
X