South Africa

IN PICTURES | Local residents celebrate as Vaal Dam fills to the brim

By Staff Reporter - 10 February 2021 - 10:31
A resident who lives near the Vaal River takes a picture of the Vaal Dam filled to 100% capacity on February 9 2021.
A resident who lives near the Vaal River takes a picture of the Vaal Dam filled to 100% capacity on February 9 2021.
Image: ALON SKUY

Residents in the Vaal were besides themselves after it was reported the Vaal Dam had filled to 100% capacity.

The recent heavy rain falls in Gauteng have given the dam a much-needed boost. In 2020 the dam was at just 57%.

The last time the dam was at 100% capacity was in early 2017 and, according to a tweet from Johannesburg Water, the last time it was this full before then was six years ago.

A view of the Vaal Dam on February 9 2021, near Manten Marina, after it was reported the dam reached 100% capacity the day before.
A view of the Vaal Dam on February 9 2021, near Manten Marina, after it was reported the dam reached 100% capacity the day before.
Image: ALON SKUY
The last time the Vaal Dam was at 100% capacity was in early 2017.
The last time the Vaal Dam was at 100% capacity was in early 2017.
Image: ALON SKUY
The recent rainfall in Gauteng has given the Vaal Dam a much-needed boost.
The recent rainfall in Gauteng has given the Vaal Dam a much-needed boost.
Image: ALON SKUY
Vaal residents will enjoy sailing with the Vaal Dam at full capacity.
Vaal residents will enjoy sailing with the Vaal Dam at full capacity.
Image: ALON SKUY
A man cycles past the massive body of water.
A man cycles past the massive body of water.
Image: ALON SKUY
The Vaal Dam's surroundings were looking luscious on February 9 2021 and anglers were out trying their luck.
The Vaal Dam's surroundings were looking luscious on February 9 2021 and anglers were out trying their luck.
Image: ALON SKUY
Vaal residents were beside themselves after it was reported the Vaal Dam had filled to 100% capacity.
Vaal residents were beside themselves after it was reported the Vaal Dam had filled to 100% capacity.
Image: ALON SKUY
The department of water and sanitation reassured Vaal residents that while the Vaal Dam has filled to 100% capacity, it will not collapse.
The department of water and sanitation reassured Vaal residents that while the Vaal Dam has filled to 100% capacity, it will not collapse.
Image: ALON SKUY

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
X