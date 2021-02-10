IN PICTURES | Local residents celebrate as Vaal Dam fills to the brim

Residents in the Vaal were besides themselves after it was reported the Vaal Dam had filled to 100% capacity.

The recent heavy rain falls in Gauteng have given the dam a much-needed boost. In 2020 the dam was at just 57%.

The last time the dam was at 100% capacity was in early 2017 and, according to a tweet from Johannesburg Water, the last time it was this full before then was six years ago.