Vaal dam still in crisis despite rain

The week-long rains Gauteng has been experiencing don’t mean much for filling up the integrated Vaal river system that supplies Gauteng and Eskom with water.

This is according to water and sanitation spokesperson Sputnik Ratau who spoke to Sowetan about the continuing reduction of water in the Vaal Dam. Water levels for the dam was at 42.2% last week and is now at approximately 39%, meaning more than 1% of water is being lost a week.

“It is a reality that the rains started late. We didn’t have rain at the start of the rainy season which was in September and we have been experiencing high temperatures which lead to evaporation of water. Then because of the high temperatures, people consume more water than normal,” he said.

Ratau said even though Gauteng has been experiencing consistent rain for a week, the water that is captured in the province flows west, towards Hartbeespoort in the North West while the integrated Vaal River System is supplied with water from the Free State, Mpumalanga, North West, Northern Cape and from the Lesotho Highlands Project.

“People also need to understand that the Vaal Dam is one of 14 dams which make up the integrated Vaal river system. It is not just the Vaal Dam that supplies water to Gauteng,” he said.