Dam levels rising across SA after recent downpours
While some provinces are still receiving flood warnings due to disruptive downpours, it has been a good period for dam levels across the country.
On Tuesday the SA Weather Service (Saws) warned the Ventersdorp area in the North West of flash flooding on low-lying roads and settlements.
“Reduced visibility is expected due to heavy downpours. Slippery roads and possible major disruptions to traffic flows due to flooded and damaged roads as well as difficult driving conditions can be expected. Disruptions to essential services are also possible and danger to life due to fast-flowing streams,” it said.
Gauteng’s dam levels are at 97.4%, with the Vaal Dam at 78.4% on Monday morning, according to the water and sanitation department’s weekly report.
The latest average dam level in the Western Cape is 63.9% and the latest average level for dams providing water to Cape Town is 83.2%.
Anton Bredell, minister of local government, environmental affairs and development planning in the Western Cape, said parts of the central Karoo continue to be severely affected by ongoing drought.
“We’re aware of concerns relating to recent water supply challenges in Prince Albert. Our investigation found the town has enough water but the challenge is managing the town’s reservoir capacity.
“The reservoirs are drawn empty too fast due to daily high levels of water consumption in the town. The average water consumption per person per day is 150 litres. We want to urge the community to use less water. This will certainly alleviate the problems with water supply,” Bredell said.
On Tuesday heavy rainfall is expected over the western bushveld areas of Limpopo, Gauteng, central and eastern parts of North West, northeastern parts of the Free State, the southwestern highveld of Mpumalanga and western and northwestern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, leading to flooding of roads and settlements (formal and informal) and possible damage to roads and bridges.
The weather service said there is an expectation of extremely high fire danger conditions in the Khâi-Ma and Hantam municipalities and western parts of Pixley Ka Seme municipality in the Northern Cape, eastern parts of the West Coast district and extreme northern parts of the Cape winelands in the Western Cape.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.