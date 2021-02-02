Dam levels rising across SA after recent downpours

While some provinces are still receiving flood warnings due to disruptive downpours, it has been a good period for dam levels across the country.

On Tuesday the SA Weather Service (Saws) warned the Ventersdorp area in the North West of flash flooding on low-lying roads and settlements.

“Reduced visibility is expected due to heavy downpours. Slippery roads and possible major disruptions to traffic flows due to flooded and damaged roads as well as difficult driving conditions can be expected. Disruptions to essential services are also possible and danger to life due to fast-flowing streams,” it said.

Gauteng’s dam levels are at 97.4%, with the Vaal Dam at 78.4% on Monday morning, according to the water and sanitation department’s weekly report.

The latest average dam level in the Western Cape is 63.9% and the latest average level for dams providing water to Cape Town is 83.2%.