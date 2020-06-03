Vaal dam at less than 50% - this time last year it was 70% full

Gauteng residents are urged to use water sparingly, while abiding by Covid-19 handwashing protocols, as a major dam serving the province falls below 50% capacity.

The water and sanitation department said the Vaal Dam “is a far cry from the 70.8% it recorded last year in the same week, taking a nosedive to 48.9% this week.”

Last week, the level was 49.8%.

The integrated Vaal river system, which consists of 14 dams, has also taken a knock, dropping from 67.3% last week to 66.6% this week. At the same time last year it hovered around 73.7%.

Within the system, the Grootdraai Dam fell slightly from 87.8% last week to 86.7% presently; it was at 74.2% in the same week last year.

The Bloemhof Dam is this week at 99.1% compared to last week’s 100.6%. At the same time last year it was at 104%.

The Mohale and Katse dams remain a concern.