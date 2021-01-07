Private field hospital built in Limpopo to cope with rising Covid-19 infections

Private health-care group Netcare has built a field hospital to create more capacity for emergency patients at Pholoso Hospital in Limpopo due to a sharp rise in Covid-19 admissions.

“No health-care system in the world is designed for so many people requiring hospitalisation at the same time, as has been experienced during this global pandemic,” said Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland.

“In many parts of our country, the second wave of Covid-19 is already considerably worse than the initial wave and this is reflected in hospital admission rates.”

Friedland said in the last week the number of people requiring hospitalisation had escalated quickly in communities served by Netcare Pholoso Hospital in Polokwane.

“Netcare is therefore making additional technical and disaster management resources available to establish a field hospital, which can accommodate up to 80 additional beds, and is expected to be ready to receive patients from Thursday,” he said.